Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach

Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston shares close bond of friendship after starring together in hit sitcom ‘Friends’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Jennifer Aniston is grieving “all over again” for Matthew Perry as the holiday season approaches!

The Fools in Rush actor, who passed away tragically at the age of 54 last year on October 28 due to “acute effects of ketamine,” was a close friend of Aniston as the duo shared screens for over 10 years in iconic NBC sitcom Friends.

As holidays come near, a year after the actor’s demise, The Morning Show actress is facing renewed heartbreak as she mourns the loss of her beloved pal, reported In Touch.

To cope with the loss, the actress is reportedly cozying up to the rest of her Friends costars, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

According to the insider, Jennifer Aniston has always cherished the holidays and the season marks a special time for her, which she used to celebrate with Perry over the timespan of last three decades.

“Connecting with Matthew was always a part of her holiday tradition. They didn’t advertise it, but he’d come by quietly, or she’d go see him,” told the source.

The insider continued to note that the two actors were so close that when they could not manage to meet each other, they would stay in touch on phone and have a “good long catch up.”

“She could always count on getting a goofy holiday card from him,” added the source.

The sudden demise of Matthew Perry has left all the five friends devastated and a feeling of emptiness as their hearts always ache for him.

“He was just always there, in some way and she looked forward to that. It’s surreal and sad knowing he won’t be,” noted the insider.

They continued, “Last year the holidays were so tough, the grief was still so fresh. But the truth is, it hasn’t faded the way she hoped it might. In some ways, it’s almost like she’s mourning him all over again.”

It was also reported that Jennifer Aniston is counting on her friends and loved ones to help her get through this grief and to share in the memories and feels “incredibly lucky” to have everyone around her, however, none of that could ever make up for the grief that she still feels, even a year later.

