Entertainment

‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence

Robert Vito, ‘Spy Kids’ star, arrested over the allegations of domestic violence

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence

Spy Kids fame, Robert Vito, is facing serious felony domestic violence charges!

On Friday, November 8, the Robotropolis actor was arrested over the charges of domestic violence at his home in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.

According to the law enforcement sources, the officers received a call on Friday night from Vito’s LA home about alleged domestic violence incident, to which they immediately responded.

The tipsters told the outlet that the actor was allegedly engaged in a verbal argument which took a shocking turn and ended up getting physical.

As per the cops, Robert Vito threw his young son onto the couch and knocked him down. He also pushed his girlfriend into some furniture that ended up injuring her.

While Vito’s son was reportedly fine, his girlfriend suffered some injuries after which the police charged the actor for felony domestic abuse.

The Spy Kids actor was taken into custody around 8 pm on Friday night and was send into jail at around 9:30 pm. However, he secured a bail after paying a &50k bond the next morning on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

For the uninformed, Robert Vito rose to fame with his roles in 1997’s Port Charles, 2003’s Spy Kids: Game Over, and 2005’s Urban Legends: Bloody Mary.

Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November

Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep

Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

Entertainment News

BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Gal Gadot feels proud of daughter Alma on her ‘Bat Mitzvah’ celebration
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Zendaya becomes personal photographer of Tom Holland in Boston outing
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Adele secures HUGE gig ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Benny Blanco expresses ‘love’ for Selena Gomez with touching comment
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
‘Euphoria’ season 3 gets greenlight: 2025 production underway