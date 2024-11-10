‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence

Spy Kids fame, Robert Vito, is facing serious felony domestic violence charges!
On Friday, November 8, the Robotropolis actor was arrested over the charges of domestic violence at his home in Los Angeles, reported TMZ.
According to the law enforcement sources, the officers received a call on Friday night from Vito’s LA home about alleged domestic violence incident, to which they immediately responded.
The tipsters told the outlet that the actor was allegedly engaged in a verbal argument which took a shocking turn and ended up getting physical.
As per the cops, Robert Vito threw his young son onto the couch and knocked him down. He also pushed his girlfriend into some furniture that ended up injuring her.
While Vito’s son was reportedly fine, his girlfriend suffered some injuries after which the police charged the actor for felony domestic abuse.
The Spy Kids actor was taken into custody around 8 pm on Friday night and was send into jail at around 9:30 pm. However, he secured a bail after paying a &50k bond the next morning on Saturday, November 9, 2024.
For the uninformed, Robert Vito rose to fame with his roles in 1997’s Port Charles, 2003’s Spy Kids: Game Over, and 2005’s Urban Legends: Bloody Mary.