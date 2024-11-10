BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

Harry Styles' title is under threat as Jimin reaches new heights!
According to reports, BTS member may soon dethrone Harry from the top spot on Spotify with his single Who.
The title track from his second solo album, MUSE, has surpassed 957 million streams on November 10, inching closer to the 1 billion milestone.
Who, released on July 19, has achieved the staggering count within 3 months and 23 days.
Now the track is all set to hit 1 billion with a daily average stream of 7,615,212.
With this success, Jimin is on the way to surpass the former One Direction star in becoming the fastest male artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.
Currently, Harry held the prestigious title for his viral hit track As It Was, which was released on April 1, 2022.
Jimin’s Who has also garnered impressive spots on global music charts.
Upon its release, the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the chart, marking its highest peak at No. 12.
It also achieved No. 1 spot on Billboard Global 200 and held steady at the top for 2 weeks.
Jimin is currently enlisted in military, and will on June 11, 2025.
Now, BTS fans are eagerly waiting for Jimin to dethrone Harry Styles.