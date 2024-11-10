Entertainment

BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone

BTS' Jimin challenges Harry Styles’ record for fastest song by male artist to hit 1 billion stream on Spotify

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024


Harry Styles' title is under threat as Jimin reaches new heights!

According to reports, BTS member may soon dethrone Harry from the top spot on Spotify with his single Who.

The title track from his second solo album, MUSE, has surpassed 957 million streams on November 10, inching closer to the 1 billion milestone.

Who, released on July 19, has achieved the staggering count within 3 months and 23 days. 

Now the track is all set to hit 1 billion with a daily average stream of 7,615,212.

With this success, Jimin is on the way to surpass the former One Direction star in becoming the fastest male artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

Currently, Harry held the prestigious title for his viral hit track As It Was, which was released on April 1, 2022.

Jimin’s Who has also garnered impressive spots on global music charts. 

Upon its release, the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 15 weeks on the chart, marking its highest peak at No. 12.

It also achieved No. 1 spot on Billboard Global 200 and held steady at the top for 2 weeks.

Jimin is currently enlisted in military, and will on June 11, 2025.

Now, BTS fans are eagerly waiting for Jimin to dethrone Harry Styles.

‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence

‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win

Mark Cavendish ends cycling journey on high note with Tour de France Criterium win
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree

New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Gal Gadot feels proud of daughter Alma on her ‘Bat Mitzvah’ celebration
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Zendaya becomes personal photographer of Tom Holland in Boston outing
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Adele secures HUGE gig ahead of her last Las Vegas residency show
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Benny Blanco expresses ‘love’ for Selena Gomez with touching comment
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
‘Euphoria’ season 3 gets greenlight: 2025 production underway