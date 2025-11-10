Olivia Rodrigo expresses gratitude for performing at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo has taken a moment to reflect on her unforgettable performance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Vampire hitmaker has performed at The White Stripes and Jack White’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Saturday, November 8.
Following the electrifying performance, she took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from the event.
Olivia wrote, “I had a white stripes fan account when I was 13 and last night I got to help induct them into the rock n roll hall of fame!!!!! what a surreal honor to sing one of their beautiful songs with wildly talented @feistmusic and celebrate music that means so much to me.”
The pop icon added, “Thank u jack and meg for being the best band ever!!!!!!! @rockhall @gettyentertainment @kevinmazur.”
Olivia's fandom congratulated her in the comment section for performing alongside her idols.
A fan wrote, “This is such a full-circle moment and so well-deserved. Congrats, Olivia!”
Another one commented, "I'm literally crying tears of joy right now! I've been a fan of Olivia's music for years and to see her up there performing with her idols is just the ultimate dream come true.”
“She's so talented and deserving of all the love and recognition she's getting. Can't wait to see what the future holds for her,” a third noted.
On the work front, Olivia is currently working on her third album.