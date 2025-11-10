Entertainment

Hollywood star Sally Kirkland in hospice after heartbreaking health diagnosis

Golden Globes winner Sally Kirkland's close pal has set up a GoFundMe page for her medical emergencies

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Hollywood star Sally Kirkland in hospice after heartbreaking health diagnosis
Hollywood star Sally Kirkland in hospice after heartbreaking health diagnosis

Sally Kirkland was admitted to hospice care in a rush after her struggle with dementia.

The 84-year-old Hollywood icon, who was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2024, has been hospitalised in Palm Springs, California.

According to a GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for the actress' "urgent medical needs", Sally has struggled with "two separate life-threatening conditions".

The latest update on the page by a pal read, "Sally is in hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally."

Her representative Michael Greene confirmed to the Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with dementia in 2024, and she is now in a Palm Springs hospital.

Sally, whose works include The Haunted (1991), Bruce Almighty (2003), The Sting (1973), Anna (1987) and Best of the Best (1989), is being accompanied by her close pal Coty Galloway.

Her friends Coty, Paige Dylan and Mel England set up the GoFundMe page to help support Sally's urgent care expenses, and so far over $58,000 has been raised of a $65,000 target.

Their statement on the site read, "As a result, today, she finds herself facing a significant health crisis – one that has not only affected her well-being but also requires urgent and quality medical care that she can no longer afford."

They went on to encourage people to donate to help Sally, penning, "We are humbly asking for your support, in any amount you can offer, to ensure she gets the treatment she needs at this crucial time in her health journey."

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez finally confirm romance months after dating

Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez finally confirm romance months after dating
The 'Fantastic Four' star and 'Captain America' actor began dating in July this year

Bella Hadid takes her career to new heights with exciting new announcement

Bella Hadid takes her career to new heights with exciting new announcement
The Vogue model announces her major career move in a delightful new Instagram post

Olivia Rodrigo expresses gratitude for performing at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo expresses gratitude for performing at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Olivia Rodrigo pens sweet message for The White Stripes and Jack White

Katy Perry shares emotional note on ‘vulnerability’ amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry shares emotional note on ‘vulnerability’ amid Justin Trudeau romance
The ‘143’ hitmaker is currently in a romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife drops bombshell after show suffers another blow

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife drops bombshell after show suffers another blow
Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show suffers a shocking new setback as ABC abruptly cancels taping

Khloé Kardashian treats herself after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party

Khloé Kardashian treats herself after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party
Khloé Kardashian spotted indulging in donuts after Kris Jenner’s glam birthday bash

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash turns chaotic with multiple police visits

Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash turns chaotic with multiple police visits
‘The Kardashians’ alum’s star-studded 70th birthday party faces disruption as police makes multiple visits

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ rep fires back at shocking prison alcohol allegations

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ rep fires back at shocking prison alcohol allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs team's responds to jaw-dropping prison rumors

Sabrina Carpenter sends sweet message to Nicole Kidman after viral moment

Sabrina Carpenter sends sweet message to Nicole Kidman after viral moment
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker recently sparked a frenzy by arresting Nicole Kidman during her Short n’ Sweet Tour’s Nashville show

Jonas Brothers set to light up New Year’s Eve with surprise concert

Jonas Brothers set to light up New Year’s Eve with surprise concert
Jonas Brothers announce exciting New Year's Eve concert livestream

Johnny Depp celebrates big career comeback as 'Modi' premieres in USA

Johnny Depp celebrates big career comeback as 'Modi' premieres in USA
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star released his biographical-drama, 'Modi - Three Days on the Wing' in November last year

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony: Music legends honoured

Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame 2025 induction ceremony: Music legends honoured
The star-studded series of presenters and performers featured Doja Cat, Avril Lavigne, Olivia Rodrigo, Beck, and more