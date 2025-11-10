Hollywood star Sally Kirkland in hospice after heartbreaking health diagnosis

Sally Kirkland was admitted to hospice care in a rush after her struggle with dementia.
The 84-year-old Hollywood icon, who was diagnosed with the degenerative condition in 2024, has been hospitalised in Palm Springs, California.
According to a GoFundMe page, which was set up to raise money for the actress' "urgent medical needs", Sally has struggled with "two separate life-threatening conditions".
The latest update on the page by a pal read, "Sally is in hospice now and is resting comfortably. Please hold and send the light for Sally."
Her representative Michael Greene confirmed to the Daily Mail that she was diagnosed with dementia in 2024, and she is now in a Palm Springs hospital.
Sally, whose works include The Haunted (1991), Bruce Almighty (2003), The Sting (1973), Anna (1987) and Best of the Best (1989), is being accompanied by her close pal Coty Galloway.
Her friends Coty, Paige Dylan and Mel England set up the GoFundMe page to help support Sally's urgent care expenses, and so far over $58,000 has been raised of a $65,000 target.
Their statement on the site read, "As a result, today, she finds herself facing a significant health crisis – one that has not only affected her well-being but also requires urgent and quality medical care that she can no longer afford."
They went on to encourage people to donate to help Sally, penning, "We are humbly asking for your support, in any amount you can offer, to ensure she gets the treatment she needs at this crucial time in her health journey."