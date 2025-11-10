Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife drops bombshell after show suffers another blow

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife is finally speaking her heart out!

Nearly two months after the 57-year-old American TV host and comedian’s late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, was shockingly taken off-air due to his remarks over Charlie Kirk’s assassination, ABC once again cancelled the show’s taping.

Last week, the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) announced the cancellation of Kimmel’s Thursday show, citing the host’s “personal matters” as the reason.

Hours after the show was cancelled, the host’s wife Molly McNearney, along with Jimmy Kimmel, appeared on We Can Do Hard Things podcast’s Thursday, November 6, episode, where she made a bombshell confession.

During the podcast, Molly revealed that she has ended her ties with those relatives who had voted for President Donald Trump last year.

Molly confessed that she felt deeply betrayed by their decision and expressed that their vote was effectively a vote against her husband and family.

“I’ve sent many emails to my family, like right before the election, saying, ‘I’m begging you. Here’s the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don’t.’ And I either got ignored by 90% of them or got truly insane response from a few,” she stated.

Kimmel’s wife continued, “It hurts me so much because of the personal relationships I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family. And I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

The TV writer went on to share that she feels “sympathy” for her “deliberately misinformed” uncles, aunts, and cousins, who chose to back Trump.

