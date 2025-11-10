Entertainment

Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 'SNL' backlash over her disturbing jokes 

Nikki Glaser has seemingly reacted after facing brutal backlash over her insensitive jokes on Saturday Night Live

On Sunday, November 9, the 41-year-old American comedian and actress turned to her Instagram Stories to express her thoughts on her latest guest appearance on the popular sketch show.

"Post to come when I fully wake up, but oh my God, I can’t believe how amazing this cast and crew was. As a fan of the show, I just have to tell all the other fans that everyone at SNL is just as talented, elite, cool and kind as you’d hope they’d be," Nikki said in her post.

She concluded her opinion by calling her "controversial" performance, saying, "It was a DREAM. I’ll never get over it."

This response of Nikki Glaser comes after she hosted the Saturday, November 8, episode of the long-running variety series, starting with a wide-ranging opening monologue.

"I think I’m just paranoid, and I think I’m just obsessed with slavery recently because every time you go … to a public women’s restroom and you sit in the stall, there’s always a poster on the back of the stall that’s asking you if you’re being trafficked," Glaser said.

She further noted, "They’re in every stall. They’re in every world language. The English is really tiny, and it’s like, ‘You wish."

Nikki Glaser, later in her monologue, made a joke about child sexual abuse and took a sharp swipe at the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, which sparked outrage among fans. 

