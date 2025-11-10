Entertainment

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ rep fires back at shocking prison alcohol allegations

  • By Hafsa Noor
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' representative has broken silence on viral rumors that the music mogul was caught drinking homemade alcohol in prison.

As per TMZ, the American rapper was caught drinking a concoction made from Fanta soda, sugar and apples at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix (FCI Fort Dix) in New Jersey.

The media outlet also reported that higher officials were planning to shift Combs, 56, to a new facility after he was caught with the substance but later on decided to let him stay put.

As per PEOPLE, Combs’ spokesperson said, “There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously.”

The rep added, “This is only his first week at FCI Fort Dix, and unfortunately, rumors will surface throughout his time there. We ask the public and the press to give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth, and the grace to move forward in peace.”

"The rumors claiming Mr. Combs was caught with alcohol are completely false. His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family," the statement read.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months (just over four years) in prison on October 3, 2025.

