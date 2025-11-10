Katy Perry shares emotional note on ‘vulnerability’ amid Justin Trudeau romance

Entertainment

The ‘143’ hitmaker is currently in a romantic relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

  • By Sidra Khan
Katy Perry is opening up about her challenging times and struggles.

Amid her ongoing whirlwind romance with Justin Trudeau, the 143 hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, November 9, to pen an emotional note.

In the post, the Lifetimes Tour songstress – who released a new track Bandaids last week – reflected on the struggles and vulnerability she faced and also sent a message of love and support to her fans going through tough times.

“thank you for the love on bandaids… tbh I struggled for months with the idea of putting this song out… even after all these years it can be scary to be vulnerable,” she wrote.

The Harleys in Hawaii singer added, “but hopefully the lyrics of this song resonate with someone going through what I have been through and maybe they won’t feel so alone and will find the strength to keep going like I have.”

Accompanying the caption was a delightful gallery of photos from the making of Bandaids, which was released on November 6, 2025.

Fans’ reaction:

On Katy Perry’s emotional post, her fans dropped heartwarming comments, expressing support for her.

“love you katy! keep being authentically you,” expressed one, while another stated, “so proud of you always.”

A third noted, “Always here and supporting you Katy!”

Meanwhile, one more added, “vulnerable is authentic and that's beautiful <3.”

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau:

Shortly after parting ways with Orlando Bloom, her partner of nine years, Katy Perry began dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The lovebirds recently confirmed their romance with a sizzling joint appearance on the singer’s 41st birthday bash last month.

