Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash turns chaotic with multiple police visits

‘The Kardashians’ alum’s star-studded 70th birthday party faces disruption as police makes multiple visits

  By Sidra Khan
Kris Jenner had a glittering yet chaotic birthday bash.

Over the weekend, The Kardashians alum celebrated her milestone 70th birthday with a James Bond-themed party, attended by A-listed celebrities and high-profile personalities.

The lavish bash took place at billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez’s, luxurious Beverly Hills mansion.

However, the celebrations turned chaotic after police made multiple visits to the venue after receiving numerous noise complaints from neighbors, reported TMZ.

According to the outlet, the noise levels went off the charts during Bruno Mars’ live performance, which forced the cops to intervene, but ultimately settled the matter with just a warning.

The police once again disrupted Kris Jenner’s high-profile birthday bash after discovering that oversized artificial hedges were obstructing the road outside the home.

The barriers needed a permit to be installed, which was not secured by the mother of six, so they were taken down as guests began leaving the event.

For her special day, the socialite slipped into a strapless crimson gown with ruffles that featured a train, and complemented her look with sheer black gloves and diamond drop earrings.

"Kris looked stunning. It was a total Old Hollywood glam. Everyone was talking about how amazing she looked; it was just all about celebrating Kris," an insider told PEOPLE.

Notable guests of the evening included Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry, Vin Diesel, Mark Zuckerberg, Adele and Rich Paul.

