Jessica Alba, Danny Ramirez finally confirm romance months after dating

The 'Fantastic Four' star and 'Captain America' actor began dating in July this year

Jessica Alba and her new beau, Danny Ramirez, have finally hard-launched their relationship a few months after dating.

The couple, who initially sparked romance rumors in July 2025, have made things official after attending the 2025 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, November 8.

Shortly after their appearance at the Pacific Designer Centre in West Hollywood, Danny took to his Instagram account to share several clicks featuring himself and Jessica from the star-studded event.

In the viral snaps, the 44-year-old American actress and businesswoman is seen holding Danny’s arm.

"What a remarkable evening by the entire @baby2baby team and all who donated $19.5 million raised in minutes! Helping baby2baby support for children across America and continue their vital work providing essentials to families in need," Danny stated in the caption.

However, Alba, who parted ways with her ex-husband Cash Warren in February 2025, could not resist commenting a red emoji in the comments section.

For the glam occasion, the Top Gun: Maverick star was wearing a tuxedo and bow tie while Alba opted for a black gown and a Cartier necklace. 

It is important to note that Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez initially confirmed their relationship when they were spotted sharing a passionate kiss during their cozy date night in Los Angeles on July 30, this year.  

