Khloé Kardashian treats herself after Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party

  • By Hafsa Noor
Khloé Kardashian has been caught satisfying her sweet tooth after Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday party.

On Sunday, the SKIMS founder posted a video of herself on Instagram, showing her personalized donuts which read “American runs on Kris Jenner.”

The phrase is a play on the Dunkin Donuts slogan “America runs on Dunkin.”

In a short clip, Khloé can be seen taking a first bite into the sprinkle-covered pastry during a silent car ride.

She also posted a touching birthday tribute for her momager.

The 42-year-old reality television star penned, “Happy Birthday to My Queen! Mommy, seventy years of pure magic, grace, laughter, and best of all, love. Somehow, you just keep getting more radiant. More fabulous by the day. You are the heartbeat of our family, the light that guides us all.”

“That is your superpower, your love; limitless, unconditional, eternal. You are elegance and controlled chaos in perfect harmony. A woman who can be dressed in couture and dance on a table with a martini in hand is the chameleon that you are,” she added.

For the birthday bash, Khloé donned a sparkly silver custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress. She accessorised the look with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.

