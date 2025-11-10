Sabrina Carpenter sends sweet message to Nicole Kidman after viral moment

Sabrina Carpenter is still in awe of Nicole Kidman.
Recently, the Manchild singer shared a thrilling moment with the Babygirl starlet during the Nashville stop of her Short n’ Sweet tour, where she arrested the actress with her fluffy pink handcuffs for being “too hot.”
The exciting moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their thrill to see the delightful exchange.
Days after flirting with Kidman during her concert, Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram on Sunday, November 9, to reflect on the two thrilling nights in Nashville, sending a sweet message to the 58-year-old Australian-American actress.
“2 sold out nights in Nashville couldn’t have been sweeter. thank you for coming and singing louder than i could ever imagine,” wrote the Man’s Best Friend hitmaker.
Tagging Nicole Kidman in the caption, Carpenter continued, “thank you @nicolekidman for letting me flirt with you in front of so many people.”
During one of the two Nashville shows, The Life of a Showgirl singer was joined by English singer and songwriter Olivia Dean, mentioning whom, she penned, “we will miss you and your perfect voice @oliviadeano !!!”
In the post, Sabrina Carpenter, who is now schedule to perform two shows in Toronto on November 10 and 11, also expressed anticipation to thrill her Canadian fans.