Jonas Brothers set to light up New Year’s Eve with surprise concert 

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jonas Brothers surprised their fans by announcing New Year’s Eve concert livestream.

On Sunday night, November 9, the music band announced New Year’s Eve plans, including a two-hour countdown that will livestream on Samsung TV Plus.

Their statement read, “2025 will be a year we will always remember, and we couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the new one than celebrating with our fans. We can’t wait to count down to midnight together, and welcome 2026 in Miami, as well as with our fans at home.”

Jonas Brothers added, “Greetings from 2026. We couldn’t imagine closing out 2025 anywhere else but with you. Thank you for making this one of the most unforgettable years in our 20-year journey so far.Artist pre sale is this Wednesday, November 12th at 10am ET, public on sale is Thursday, November 13th at 10am ET.”

The Senior Vice President and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus also addressed the collaboration in an official statement, noting, “Our partnership with the Jonas Brothers continues to showcase how Samsung TV Plus connects audiences with the moments and artists they love. We invite everyone to tune in and celebrate a new year with us!”

To note, Jonas Brothers‘ NYE Countdown Celebration will be livestreamed from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, on December 31.

