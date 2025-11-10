Entertainment

Bella Hadid takes her career to new heights with exciting new announcement

The Vogue model announces her major career move in a delightful new Instagram post

  • By Sidra Khan
Bella Hadid has marked a new milestone in her career.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, November 9, the 29-year-old American model made a major announcement about her latest career move.

The model, who is currently in Dubai, shared that she is launching her luxurious perfume brand Orebella in the Middle East.

“Celebrating my Baba’s birthday, and finally launching @orebella in the Middle East… this felt like a dream!” she began, adding, “To be by his side, and for him to be by mine, to see him smile, and to feel this new chapter unfold with him there in the region of his roots…”

Bella continued, “As a daughter, this felt so beautifully surreal. Surprised with the most beautiful Palestinian feast of our favorites : Maqluba, Knafeh, Dolma ,birthday cake, it was magic and a day I will remember forever! Grateful for family, for purpose, and for moments that feel heaven sent…”

“this is just the beginning and I want to send a big thank you to @ultabeautymiddleeast and @alshayagroup for all that you have done to make this dream a reality @mohamedhadid,” she concluded.

The carousel featured Bella Hadid exuding gorgeousness in a stunning pink ensemble that included a buttoned-up coat and a matching skirt.

With her side-parted blonde locks styled beautifully, Gigi Hadid’s sister radiated charm in statement jewelry.

Launched in May 2024, Orebella is Bella Hadid’s fragrance brand which focuses on alcohol-free, bi-phase perfumes that combine scent with skincare benefits using natural oils and hydrating ingredients.

While introducing her brand last year, the model shared inspiration behind her venture, noting that she experienced sensitivities to traditional alcohol-based fragrances and previously experimented with essential oils on her family farm, which motivated her to come up with fragrances for those sensitive to classic perfumes.

