Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November

November has arrived and so it the time for some eagerly awaited films to watch that are going to release in the theaters this month.
Whether you are a fan of action-packed film, an enchanting fairytale, or someone who loves animated movies, we have got you the films that would surely take you excitement to the next level.
Here’s the list of top 5 highly-anticipated movies coming to theaters this November.
1- Heretic:
The American psychological horror film Heretic revolves around the story of two young missionaries who get trapped and entangled in a deadly cat and mouse game in the house of a strange man.
Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic features Hugh Grant, Sophie Thatcher, and Chloe East in starring roles. The film was released on November 8, 2024.
2- Red One:
Red One is an American Christmas action-adventure film that focuses on the exciting story where a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole. The North Pole’s Head of Security joins forces with the world’s most famous bounty hunter to complete action-packed mission to save Christmas.
The film is directed by Jake Kasdan and features Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, and Lucy Liu in lead roles. Red One will hit cinemas on November 15, 2024.
3- Gladiator 2:
The second installment of the epic historical action film Gladiator (2000), Gladiator II is definitely a watch-worthy film for the fans of historical and action genre lovers.
Gladiator 2 dives into the story of Lucius, who years after witnessing the murder of Maximus by his uncle, must manage to step inside the Colosseum after the powerful Roman emperors capture his home. Enraged and worried about the future of his empire, Lucius finds strength and honor by looking into the past as he works to restore the glory of Rome.
Directed by Ridley Scott, the film stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington. Gladiator II is slated to release on November 22, 2024.
4- Wicked:
Fan of enchanting fairytales? Nothing could be better than watching Wicked.
The American epic musical fantasy film explores the complicated tale of friendship between Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North. Enemies initially, the duo later turns into a beautiful example of what friends should be like, overlooking all the flaws and embracing the best.
Wicked is directed by Jon M. Chu and features Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and Bowen Yang in main roles. The film will release on November 22, 2024.
5- Moana 2:
Last but definitely not the least, Moana 2, the animated musical adventure film directed by David Derrick Jr. is what the animated movies’ fans must look forward to.
The film, which is the second sequel to 2016’s Moana, follows the story of Moana, the curious daughter of village chief Tui, who is chosen by the ocean to dispel the curse on the island of Motufetu.
Moana 2 stars Auli’I Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Scherzinger. The film will make its way to the theaters on November 27, 2024.
The list of the highly-anticipated November movies comes to an end here.