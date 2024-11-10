Royal

Kate, William share special update to honour Remembrance weekend

The Prince and Princess of Wales changed their profile pictures

  • November 10, 2024

Princess Kate and Prince William made a heartfelt tribute ahead of Remembrance Weekend, marking a significant gesture just before attending the national ceremonies. 

The royals updated their social media profiles to reflect the solemn occasion, showcasing their personal approach to modernizing the monarchy.

In an effort to connect with a younger demographic, the Prince and Princess of Wales changed their profile pictures on Instagram and X to pay tribute to Remembrance Day. This move is part of their strategy to engage with followers while also honouring the occasion.

The couple's decision to keep the Remembrance tribute for a few weeks demonstrates their respect for the significance of the day. Kate, who took a temporary step back from royal duties earlier this year after her cancer diagnosis, has been using social media to maintain a personal connection with her followers.

In September, the Princess of Wales shared an emotional video announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment, signing the message with her personal "C" to further humanize their social media presence.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond praised Kate's direct involvement with social media, calling it an effective and modern way to stay connected with the public, especially during times when personal appearances are limited. 

Bond also noted that "official statements from the Palace now seem quite stuffy and extremely formal by comparison," and lauded the couple for using social media to spread goodwill, despite its potential for abuse.

Prince William also adopts this personal approach, signing off messages with his own "W."

The Princess of Wales made a milestone appearance at Remembrance Weekend, her first back-to-back public commitments since her diagnosis. 

Alongside Prince William and King Charles, she participated in the Remembrance Sunday service, honouring those who gave their lives in service. Additionally, she attended the Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

