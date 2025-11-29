Royal Family breaks silence after Zara Tindall teams with Harry, Meghan’s pals

Royal

  By Sidra Khan
The Royal Family has made a major announcement after Zara Tindall announced her new venture.

Taking to the official Instagram account of the British royals on Saturday, November 29, Buckingham Palace sparked a frenzy among fans with a delightful announcement.

The post featured a beautiful photo of the iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle, alongside which the palace noted that it holds hundreds of thousands of records about the royal family’s past.

“The iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle is home to hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the history of the Royal Family,” read the caption.

Continuing the statement, they added, “Each year, we share items from the Royal Archives as part of the UK-wide initiative #ExploreYourArchive Week. This year’s selection includes the oldest document in the Archives, dating from 1297.”

The thrilling announcement by the royals ignited a buzz among fans, who expressed their eagerness to visit the iconic landmark.

Notably, the Royal Family’s update comes hours after Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, announced teaming up with her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s close friends for a new venture.

In a post shared by Magic Millions Polo's Instagram handle on Friday, November 28, it was announced that the British equestrian has teamed up with Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier for Magic Millions Carnival 2026.

For those unfamiliary, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Nacho Figueras, and Delfina Blaquier share a close personal friendship built mainly around polo and their mutual elite social circles.

