Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional letter after major 'shock'

Kensington Palace issued Kate Middleton, Prince William's emotional letter after major incident.
As per a tweet by chief executive of Monmouthshire County Council, Paul Matthews on Thursday, November 27, the Prince and Princess of Wales sent a "lovely letter" to him during the floods in the region earlier this month.
"This was a lovely letter to receive this morning from His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales @KensingtonRoyal - it will matter to many in North Monmouthshire." wrote Paul alongside the official letter.
"Emergency responders / volunteers, residents and businesses have much still to do but a good start has been made," he added.
The letter from the future Queen and King which was not released at the time read, "Catherine and I were shocked to see the devastating floods that hit the region and wanted to offer our support to the communities of North Monmouthshire as you work to repair and rebuild your homes and livelihoods."
It continued, "From the business owners of Monmouth to the resolute residents of Skenfrith and the farmers of Abergavenny, these remarkably resilient communities will come together, as before, to support one another as you get back on your feet."
Kate and William also extended their gratitude to the "emergency responders who acted with speed and the professionalism needed to keep everyone safe when the water overwhelmed."
"The long process of recovery will be hard and fraught with worry each time the weather turns, but please know you are all very much in our thoughts at this time," the parent of three concluded.
The letter came into spotlight just days before Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas Carol Service, scheduled to held on December 5.