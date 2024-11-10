Princess Anne reflects career paths in candid interview

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles, has long been recognised as one of the hardest-working royals, known for her tireless commitment to official engagements that often surpass those of other senior family members.
Recently, a throwback interview with the late TV host Terry Wogan resurfaced, revealing her candid responses to hypothetical situations and shedding light on her no-nonsense attitude.
During the 1985 interview, Wogan asked Anne what she would do if the monarchy were abolished, to which she responded with a laugh, “I’d have to work even harder on the farm,” referring to Gatcombe Park, the estate she’s lived on since 1976, which includes a working farm.
When asked if there were any other careers she would have pursued outside of her royal role, Anne shared that she “qualified as a heavy-goods driver” out of necessity, adding, “I was asked if there was anything I could do, if as you mentioned the Royal Family was abolished, and just like that, on the basis I didn’t have a farm to work on and there was no other alternative... my husband and I have heavy goods vehicle licenses, so it seemed like a very logical way of earning one’s living.”
The interview also covered a range of topics, including Anne’s thoughts on royal engagements, media misrepresentation, and rumours about her relationship with her late sister-in-law, Princess Diana, which she dismissed as a “fairytale.”
Anne also joked about her time at Benenden School, sharing how she “volunteered” to leave her royal tutors, adding, “The great thing remember about tutors is there is really only you and them, and it requires an awful lot of concentration,” which amused the audience.