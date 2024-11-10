Royal

Princess Anne reflects career paths in candid interview

Princess Anne is the younger sister of King Charles

  • by Web Desk
  • November 10, 2024
Princess Anne is dubbed the hardest working royal over many years
Princess Anne is dubbed the 'hardest working royal' over many years 

Princess Anne, the younger sister of King Charles, has long been recognised as one of the hardest-working royals, known for her tireless commitment to official engagements that often surpass those of other senior family members.

Recently, a throwback interview with the late TV host Terry Wogan resurfaced, revealing her candid responses to hypothetical situations and shedding light on her no-nonsense attitude.

During the 1985 interview, Wogan asked Anne what she would do if the monarchy were abolished, to which she responded with a laugh, “I’d have to work even harder on the farm,” referring to Gatcombe Park, the estate she’s lived on since 1976, which includes a working farm.

When asked if there were any other careers she would have pursued outside of her royal role, Anne shared that she “qualified as a heavy-goods driver” out of necessity, adding, “I was asked if there was anything I could do, if as you mentioned the Royal Family was abolished, and just like that, on the basis I didn’t have a farm to work on and there was no other alternative... my husband and I have heavy goods vehicle licenses, so it seemed like a very logical way of earning one’s living.”

The interview also covered a range of topics, including Anne’s thoughts on royal engagements, media misrepresentation, and rumours about her relationship with her late sister-in-law, Princess Diana, which she dismissed as a “fairytale.” 

Anne also joked about her time at Benenden School, sharing how she “volunteered” to leave her royal tutors, adding, “The great thing remember about tutors is there is really only you and them, and it requires an awful lot of concentration,” which amused the audience.

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her

Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her
Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship

Paul Waring claims his first win in six years at Abu Dhabi Championship
Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November

Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason

Royal News

Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Sophie supports Kate at Remembrance Sunday Service with heartfelt gesture
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Kate, William share special update to honour Remembrance weekend
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
King Charles plans generous surprise for Britons ahead of 76th birthday?
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Kate Middleton, Prince William make HUGE move after joint appearance
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Kate Middleton makes powerful appearance at Festival of Remembrance after beating cancer
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas festivities with Doria
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
King Charles pens emotional message after Prince Andrew's shock move