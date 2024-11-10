Prince Andrew faces backlash over mysterious finances

Prince Andrew has come under heavy criticism from a French socialite who claims to have lost millions due to a financial dispute involving the Duke of York.
Isabelle de Rouvre, a socialite, expressed her anger over Andrew's newfound financial stability, despite previously claiming financial hardship.
Isabelle de Rouvre alleges that she lost over £3 million in a dispute regarding the sale of a luxury ski chalet involving Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
She told The Mail on Sunday, "I am missing millions as a result of this man." She further revealed, "I reduced what he owed me because... they told me he did not have the money. I was left with little choice. Now he is saying he has plenty of finances but where does this money now come from? They were apparently so poor before they had to pay me, and now they are so rich."
This controversy follows King Charles' decision to cut Andrew’s £1 million-a-year allowance earlier this year. Since stepping down from royal duties after his 2019 Newsnight interview, Andrew has relied on his brother’s funding, but it seems he has found alternative financial support.
However, Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, confirmed this week that Andrew’s stay at Royal Lodge is funded through legitimate means. Despite no longer being working royals, both Andrew and Sarah Ferguson continue to reside at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, adding fuel to the ongoing rift between the Duke and King Charles.