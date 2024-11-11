Entertainment

Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents

  • by Web Desk
  November 11, 2024


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are biggest supporter of each other!

On Sunday, November 10, the Fortnight singer arrived to cheer on her beau and his teammates against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift was accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, who have become staples at Chiefs games since last season.

For the match, Swift opted for an elegant game-day look featuring a red and black checkered skirt suit from Versace with jeweled buttons.

The singer paired the set with black corset, knee-high boots, and matching handbag as she pulled up her hair in a twisted up-do with her classic red lip.

Swifts and Kelce have been supporting each other nonstop in recent times.

Last week Kelce attended one of her Eras Tour shows in Indianapolis.

Recalling about Swift's final tour performances with brother at New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the NFL star noted, "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up.”

On November 4, Swift cheered on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna, as he led his team to a nail-biting 30-24 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

Travis Kelce will next play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November, 17.

Entertainment News

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio star-studded 50th Birthday bash: Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, others
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her
Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago
Harrison Ford’s first look in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ REVEALED
Jennifer Lopez flaunts abs in jaw-dropping look at ‘Wicked’ premiere
Kim Kardashian shares emotional message amid Kanye West absence in parenting