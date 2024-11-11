Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are biggest supporter of each other!
On Sunday, November 10, the Fortnight singer arrived to cheer on her beau and his teammates against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.
Swift was accompanied by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, who have become staples at Chiefs games since last season.
For the match, Swift opted for an elegant game-day look featuring a red and black checkered skirt suit from Versace with jeweled buttons.
The singer paired the set with black corset, knee-high boots, and matching handbag as she pulled up her hair in a twisted up-do with her classic red lip.
Swifts and Kelce have been supporting each other nonstop in recent times.
Last week Kelce attended one of her Eras Tour shows in Indianapolis.
Recalling about Swift's final tour performances with brother at New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, the NFL star noted, "I wanted to see Tay one more time before this thing got closed up.”
On November 4, Swift cheered on Kelce alongside his mother, Donna, as he led his team to a nail-biting 30-24 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneer.
Travis Kelce will next play the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on November, 17.