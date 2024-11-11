Entertainment

Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

The former One Direction singer, Liam Payne, and Rita Ora had collaborated on a 2018 song, ‘For You’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024


Rita Ora’s heart is still filled with grief for her pal Liam Payne!

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the British singer-songwriter and TV actress, 33, hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024, where she took a brief moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late English singer, who tragically lost his life last month.

The Your Song singer, in the touching tribute, reflected on the heartwarming memories and the time she spent with the former One Direction artist.

"I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us," said the Poison singer who hosted the MTV EMAs for the third time.

She continued, "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight."

The singer, further adding to her tribute, noted that Liam Payne was “one of the kindest people” she has known, and to honor him, she and the MTV producers discussed “so many ways” through which they could honor him.

"I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could,” Rita Ora added.

The Phoenix artist also noted, “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."

For the uninformed, Rita Ora and Liam Payne collaborated in 2018 for a track titled For You.

Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024

Tech leaders gather in Lisbon for Web Summit 2024
MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades

MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades
Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters

Alcaraz reveals details of chat with Federer during Shanghai Masters
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

Entertainment News

Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Sabrina Carpenter drops first post after multiple Grammy nominations
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Inside Leonardo DiCaprio star-studded 50th Birthday bash: Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, others
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
‘Spy Kids’ actor Robert Vito charged with felony domestic violence
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Selena Gomez ‘incredibly busy’ planning wedding to Benny Blanco: ‘Outdoor ceremony, two dresses’
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Jennifer Aniston’s grief for Matthew Perry surges as holidays approach
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid enjoy date night at Broadway's Chicago