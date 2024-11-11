Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024

Rita Ora’s heart is still filled with grief for her pal Liam Payne!
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the British singer-songwriter and TV actress, 33, hosted the MTV Europe Music Awards 2024, where she took a brief moment to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late English singer, who tragically lost his life last month.
The Your Song singer, in the touching tribute, reflected on the heartwarming memories and the time she spent with the former One Direction artist.
"I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us," said the Poison singer who hosted the MTV EMAs for the third time.
She continued, "We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home, and everybody in here tonight."
The singer, further adding to her tribute, noted that Liam Payne was “one of the kindest people” she has known, and to honor him, she and the MTV producers discussed “so many ways” through which they could honor him.
"I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough. He had the biggest heart and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could,” Rita Ora added.
The Phoenix artist also noted, “He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So, let’s just take a moment to remember our friend Liam."
For the uninformed, Rita Ora and Liam Payne collaborated in 2018 for a track titled For You.