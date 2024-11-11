Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns

Princess Kate received special treatment from the royal family as she marked her strong comeback.
The Princess of Wales attended major royal events, the annual Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday Service after she completed her chemotherapy.
On both occasions, Catherine was protected by the key royals as they made sweet gestures for her.
Notably, while entering the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William wrapped his arm around his beloved wife to ensure she was feeling well.
On the other hand, during Remembrance Sunday, Duchess Sophie comforted the future Queen on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office as they both witnessed the service.
Speaking of William's adorable move for his wife, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People, "He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year."
The royal commentator added, "He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way."
Sally further said, "It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display."
William "reassured" the Princess with his behaviour of support that he was standing next to her.