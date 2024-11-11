Royal

Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns

Prince William and Duchess Sophie win royal fans' hearts with sweet gestures for Princess Kate

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024
Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns
Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns

Princess Kate received special treatment from the royal family as she marked her strong comeback. 

The Princess of Wales attended major royal events, the annual Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday Service after she completed her chemotherapy.

On both occasions, Catherine was protected by the key royals as they made sweet gestures for her.

Notably, while entering the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William wrapped his arm around his beloved wife to ensure she was feeling well.

On the other hand, during Remembrance Sunday, Duchess Sophie comforted the future Queen on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office as they both witnessed the service.  

Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns

Speaking of William's adorable move for his wife, royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told People, "He was putting his arm around her and being very protective. It is connected to what he said about this being a 'brutal' year."

The royal commentator added, "He is not known for expressing his emotions in that way."

Sally further said, "It was solicitous and protective in a very understandable way. There was a reason behind it, she was going into a big event where she was going to be on display."

William "reassured" the Princess with his behaviour of support that he was standing next to her.

Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito

Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito
Hania Amir shares marriage plans after 'Kabhi Main KabhI Tum' success

Hania Amir shares marriage plans after 'Kabhi Main KabhI Tum' success
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever MTV EMA victory

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever MTV EMA victory
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks

Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks

Royal News

Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Prince Andrew exploiting Crown Estate to fund lease at Royal Lodge?
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to attend future Cenotaph Services
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Prince Andrew faces backlash over mysterious finances
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Princess Anne reflects career paths in candid interview
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Sophie supports Kate at Remembrance Sunday Service with heartfelt gesture
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Kate, William share special update to honour Remembrance weekend
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message
Boost your cognitive health with THIS protein-packed snacks
King Charles plans generous surprise for Britons ahead of 76th birthday?