Hania Amir shares marriage plans after 'Kabhi Main KabhI Tum' success

Pakistani actress Hania Amir, who is still basking in the success of her drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum revealed if marriage is in her cards anytime soon.
Hania is currently in Toronto, Canada where she attended a meet and greet organised by her fans during which they asked the starlet questions about her professional and personal life.
Responding to a question about her impending wedding, the Parwaz Hai Junoon actress candidly revealed, “I don’t have any plan to get married at the moment.”
She added, “I am a simple girl. Whenever I get married, I will announce it with a bang.”
To another fan query, the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha actress said that the boards at borders cannot separate people, explaining, “no restriction can hold you back when you love someone from the bottom of your heart.”
“I used to visit abroad to meet my friends, It brings me great joy,” the diva revealed.
To note, the superstar rose to prominence from a video sharing platform Dubsmash in 2016 due to her stunning looks, which paved her way in the acting world.
Hania Amir starred in a drama titled Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the finale episode of which was released in cinemas on November 5, 2024.