Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever MTV EMA victory

Sabrina Carpenter is deeply grateful for her first-ever MTV EMA win!
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) held its 7th award show in Manchester, headlined by Rita Ora, where the Taste hitmaker was crowned for producing the “Best Song” of the year.
On its official Instagram handle, MTV shared a clip of Carpenter where she expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the beloved fans who voted for her.
“You voted for that me-espresso, so @sabrinacarpenter won Best Song at the #MTVEMAs,” captioned MTV alongside Sabrina Carpenter’s video.
In the clip, the Short n’ Sweet Tour artist can be seen expressing joy after learning about her big win.
“And I just found out that I won best song this year at EMAs and this is my first time winning one, so thank you so much for voting for That’s Me Espresso,” cheerfully noted the singer.
However, the Nonsense songstress could not attend the event as she had her concert tour scheduled in San Francisco on the same night.
Sabrina Carpenter has been one of the top artists this year as she hit several milestones with her latest released album Short n’ Sweet and multiple hit songs including Espresso, Taste, and Please Please Please.