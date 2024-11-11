Royal

Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito

The Duke of Sussex spent his last Christmas with Royal Family in 2018

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024

Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito


Prince Harry is tipped to spent this year's Christmas away from his Montecito mansion.

The Duke of Sussex will likely celebrate this year's festive season with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet in Portugal, on their newly purchased luxurious resort.

According to a royal expert, Harry might pay a surprise visit to the Royal Family this Christmas, however, Meghan Markle will not be joining the duke.

As reported by Express, the royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted, "I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own."

Griffiths continued, "I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family."

 "I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there," the Daily Mail editor added.

It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their last Christmas with the royal family back in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex grew distant with the firm after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to the US in 2020. 

Royal News

Royal family takes meaningful step for Kate Middleton as she returns
Prince Andrew exploiting Crown Estate to fund lease at Royal Lodge?
Prince Harry 'unlikely' to attend future Cenotaph Services
Prince Andrew faces backlash over mysterious finances
Princess Anne reflects career paths in candid interview
Sophie supports Kate at Remembrance Sunday Service with heartfelt gesture
Kate, William share special update to honour Remembrance weekend
Prince William leaves King Charles worried with big statement about monarchy
King Charles leads nation in two minutes of silence for Remembrance Day
Kate Middleton takes prominent role in Remembrance Sunday observance
Royal Family pays poignant tribute on Festival of Remembrance
King Charles mourns heartbreaking incident with emotional message