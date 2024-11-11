Prince Harry set to mark Christmas away from Montecito

Prince Harry is tipped to spent this year's Christmas away from his Montecito mansion.
The Duke of Sussex will likely celebrate this year's festive season with wife Meghan Markle and kids, Archie and Lilibet in Portugal, on their newly purchased luxurious resort.
According to a royal expert, Harry might pay a surprise visit to the Royal Family this Christmas, however, Meghan Markle will not be joining the duke.
As reported by Express, the royal expert Charlotte Griffiths noted, "I do think Harry is going to come over to the UK more and more. I wouldn't be surprised at all if he came over at Christmas, but he will be coming on his own."
Griffiths continued, "I think there's no way Meghan will come over. It might be that they spend Christmas in Portugal and he nips over to see the family."
"I don't think he's usually invited to Balmoral. They don't feel they can relax when he's at Balmoral with them, so I don't think he'll pop up there," the Daily Mail editor added.
It is pertinent to mention, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their last Christmas with the royal family back in 2018.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex grew distant with the firm after stepping down from their royal duties and moving to the US in 2020.