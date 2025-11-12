Royal

King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity

The Royal Family drops important message after Andrew's fresh blow

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity
King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity  

Buckingham Palace has reportedly shared a delightful update after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor decided to shut his charity organization. 

King Charles III has opened Windsor Castle's doors for the well-deserved recipients who received their honors on Wednesday, November 12.

Shortly after the short ceremony, His Majesty’s office turned to its Instagram account to release exclusive glimpses from the prestigious event.

"Congratulations to everyone who received honors at Windsor Castle this morning!" the 76-year-old monarch stated in the caption.

They continued, "Amongst recipients were @TessDaly MBE for Services to Broadcasting. Anita Dobson OBE for Services to Charitable Fundraising and Philanthropy. Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin, who received The King’s Police Medal."

Among the recipients, Strictly Come Dancing’s co-host, Tess Daly, revealed her warm conversation with the King.

According to Hello, after receiving the accolade from the British head of state, the television star expressed her joy and said to King, "This is probably the greatest honor of my career, and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you. I've been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do."

This Royal event was held on the same day that the former Duke of York unveiled his decision to shut his charity foundation, Pitch@Palace Global Limited, which he established in 2014.

Andrew’s bold decision comes in the aftermath of his several Royal snubs, including King Charles’ official removal from his remaining titles. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Felipe, Queen Letizia inaugurate Spain-China Business Forum

King Felipe, Queen Letizia inaugurate Spain-China Business Forum
Queen Letizia and King Felipe carry out major royal duty during their visit to China

King Willem opens Noordeinde Palace for meaningful meeting with key leaders

King Willem opens Noordeinde Palace for meaningful meeting with key leaders
The Dutch King invites prominent leaders at Royal residency for prestigious event

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden
The Princess Royal arrived in Singapore for two-day business trip earlier this week

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore
Princess Anne kicks off Singapore tour to mark 60 years of UK ties

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’
Royal Family member admits a 'life with that much scrutiny' is unhealthy amid Andrew controversy

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone
The former Duke of York faces fresh blow in aftermath of his series of Royal scandals

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover
King Charles graces magazine cover after hosting reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip
The Danish Queen Consort, Mary, visits Amazon rainforest during her official trip to Brazil for COP30

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis
Princess Beatrice appears in high spirits after achieving major milestone

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history
The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video
Princess Anne is regarded as the most hard-working member of the British Royal Family, having the highest number of engagements

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently sparked buzz by removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Kris’ 70th birthday gallery