King Charles shares delightful message after Andrew shuts charity  

Buckingham Palace has reportedly shared a delightful update after Andrew Mountbatten Windsor decided to shut his charity organization.
King Charles III has opened Windsor Castle's doors for the well-deserved recipients who received their honors on Wednesday, November 12.
Shortly after the short ceremony, His Majesty’s office turned to its Instagram account to release exclusive glimpses from the prestigious event.
"Congratulations to everyone who received honors at Windsor Castle this morning!" the 76-year-old monarch stated in the caption.
They continued, "Amongst recipients were @TessDaly MBE for Services to Broadcasting. Anita Dobson OBE for Services to Charitable Fundraising and Philanthropy. Detective Superintendent Katherine Goodwin, who received The King’s Police Medal."
Among the recipients, Strictly Come Dancing’s co-host, Tess Daly, revealed her warm conversation with the King.
According to Hello, after receiving the accolade from the British head of state, the television star expressed her joy and said to King, "This is probably the greatest honor of my career, and it still feels quite surreal to be honest with you. I've been working in television for 25 years, and it’s a job I absolutely love to do."
This Royal event was held on the same day that the former Duke of York unveiled his decision to shut his charity foundation, Pitch@Palace Global Limited, which he established in 2014.
Andrew’s bold decision comes in the aftermath of his several Royal snubs, including King Charles’ official removal from his remaining titles.