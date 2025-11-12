King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles was featured on the cover of Country Life Magazine, showcasing his beautiful gardens at Sandringham.
On Wednesday, November 11, the Royal Family took to Instagram and shared exclusive cover photo from the magazine.
The caption fo the post read, “Over the past three years, His Majesty The King has overseen a remarkable restoration of the gardens at Sandringham — reviving historic landscapes, reimagining formal parterres and creating new spaces of reflection and natural beauty for visitors to enjoy.”
It continued, “From the newly designed Topiary Garden to the Acer Glade and Magnolia Walk, each corner reflects His Majesty’s lifelong commitment to horticulture, heritage and sustainability. Read the exclusive feature in this week’s issue of @countrylifemagazine — available now for one week. Link in bio.”
In the viral cover photo, the British monarch can be seen standing with a walking stick. He opted khakis, a light blue shirt, a signet ring, a brown belt and brown shoes.
An excerpt from the magazine read, “It is both ordinary and highly unusual, not least in its ensured survival as a large Victorian country house through the decades when many architecturally similar buildings were demolished or converted to other uses, as being unmanageable and unfashionable.”
For those unversed, Sandringham is a private retreat of the British Royal Family. It was purchased by Queen Victoria in 1862.