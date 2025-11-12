Royal

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

Royal Family member admits a 'life with that much scrutiny' is unhealthy amid Andrew controversy

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’
King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

A lesser-known member of King Charles extended family has made a shocking statement about Royal life.

Sophie Winkleman - who got married to the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick Windsor, in 2009, opened up about Royal members' lives in her candid conversation with The Times.

Now known as Lady Frederick Windsor, noted, “The more I get to know the Royal Family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture."

She continued, “None of them went on Pop Idol or something to be famous. To have that sort of blinding spotlight in your face from when you’re born, not knowing quite whom you can trust, not knowing if someone’s going to betray you, people writing lies about you the whole time, is just brutal.

The mother of two daughters, Maud and Isabella added, "I feel for them all. I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy, but they have no choice."

For the unversed, Sophie Winkleman is the daughter of children's author Cindy Black and Barry Winkleman.

While and is also the half-sister of TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing host, Claudia Winkleman.

While, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are second cousins to King Charles III through his father's side and first cousins once removed through his mother's side.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden
The Princess Royal arrived in Singapore for two-day business trip earlier this week

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore
Princess Anne kicks off Singapore tour to mark 60 years of UK ties

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone
The former Duke of York faces fresh blow in aftermath of his series of Royal scandals

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover
King Charles graces magazine cover after hosting reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip
The Danish Queen Consort, Mary, visits Amazon rainforest during her official trip to Brazil for COP30

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis
Princess Beatrice appears in high spirits after achieving major milestone

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history
The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video
Princess Anne is regarded as the most hard-working member of the British Royal Family, having the highest number of engagements

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently sparked buzz by removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Kris’ 70th birthday gallery

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears at sombre event in Windsor

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’
The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute
The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025