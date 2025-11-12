King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

A lesser-known member of King Charles extended family has made a shocking statement about Royal life.
Sophie Winkleman - who got married to the Prince and Princess Michael of Kent's son, Lord Frederick Windsor, in 2009, opened up about Royal members' lives in her candid conversation with The Times.
Now known as Lady Frederick Windsor, noted, “The more I get to know the Royal Family, the more I get that their lives are total hell and that level of unasked-for fame is a form of torture."
She continued, “None of them went on Pop Idol or something to be famous. To have that sort of blinding spotlight in your face from when you’re born, not knowing quite whom you can trust, not knowing if someone’s going to betray you, people writing lies about you the whole time, is just brutal.
The mother of two daughters, Maud and Isabella added, "I feel for them all. I don’t think a life with that much scrutiny and pressure is remotely healthy, but they have no choice."
For the unversed, Sophie Winkleman is the daughter of children's author Cindy Black and Barry Winkleman.
While and is also the half-sister of TV presenter and Strictly Come Dancing host, Claudia Winkleman.
While, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are second cousins to King Charles III through his father's side and first cousins once removed through his mother's side.