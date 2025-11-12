Royal

Royal Family hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace

Royal Family member, Queen Camilla, has hosted a grand reception for the English National Ballet at Buckingham Palace.

On Wednesday, November 11, watched Sangeun Lee, 39, perform The Dying Swan in the centre of the room, which overlooks the Queen Victoria monument on the Mall.

The reception was held to celebrate English National Ballet's 75th anniversary. After the stellar performance, Her Majesty, gave a complement to ballerina, noting her performance was “wonderful.”

The Queen consort of the UK added, “I'll be putting them to practice and making the rest of them all jealous. Thank you.”

For the reception, Camilla opted for a blue Anna Valentine dress with a Van Cleef & Arpels ballerina brooch.

Royal Family took to Instagram and shared a video of the mesmerizing performance.

The reel was accompanied by a caption, which read, “Celebrating 75 years of @EnglishNationalBallet! The Queen, as Patron, has hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the company’s anniversary.”

It continued, “During the event, Her Majesty met staff, dancers, and supporters to recognise the company’s celebrated heritage, its innovative creation of new works, and its learning and engagement programme.”

The guests who attended the Buckingham Palace reception included Arlene Phillips, 82, and TV presenter Angela Rippon, 81.

