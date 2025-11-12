Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden 

Princess Anne has finally kicked off her two-day business trip to Singapore with a meaningful Royal engagement.
On her first day in Singapore, the Princess Royal paid a surprise visit to the National Orchid Garden on Wednesday, November 12, where she was honored with a "very special" orchid flower.
In a short ceremony, a purple colored bloom flower, which has been named "Dendrobium Anne," was placed in a pot.
Notably, when a chief executive officer of the National Parks Board Singapore, Hwang Yu-Ning, handed over the flower’s birth certificate, Her Royal Highness, who is accompanied on the trip by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said, "Thank you for that. That’s very special, thank you very much."
During her tour of the garden, the only sister of King Charles III stopped for about a minute to look at another flower called "Dendrobium Elizabeth," named after her mother's passing in 2022.
Reportedly, six orchids have been named after members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth during her 1972 visit, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2012.
For those uninitiated, Princess Anne has arrived in Singapore for a day working visit on Tuesday, November 11, to mark six decades of diplomatic ties between Britain and Singapore.