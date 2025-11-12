Royal

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden

The Princess Royal arrived in Singapore for two-day business trip earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapores Orchid Garden
Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden 

Princess Anne has finally kicked off her two-day business trip to Singapore with a meaningful Royal engagement.  

On her first day in Singapore, the Princess Royal paid a surprise visit to the National Orchid Garden on Wednesday, November 12, where she was honored with a "very special" orchid flower.

In a short ceremony, a purple colored bloom flower, which has been named "Dendrobium Anne," was placed in a pot. 

Notably, when a chief executive officer of the National Parks Board Singapore, Hwang Yu-Ning, handed over the flower’s birth certificate, Her Royal Highness, who is accompanied on the trip by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said, "Thank you for that. That’s very special, thank you very much."

P.C.: Via X account
P.C.: Via X account 

During her tour of the garden, the only sister of King Charles III stopped for about a minute to look at another flower called "Dendrobium Elizabeth," named after her mother's passing in 2022. 

Reportedly, six orchids have been named after members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth during her 1972 visit, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2012. 

For those uninitiated, Princess Anne has arrived in Singapore for a day working visit on Tuesday, November 11, to mark six decades of diplomatic ties between Britain and Singapore. 

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore
Princess Anne kicks off Singapore tour to mark 60 years of UK ties

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’
Royal Family member admits a 'life with that much scrutiny' is unhealthy amid Andrew controversy

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone
The former Duke of York faces fresh blow in aftermath of his series of Royal scandals

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover
King Charles graces magazine cover after hosting reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip
The Danish Queen Consort, Mary, visits Amazon rainforest during her official trip to Brazil for COP30

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis
Princess Beatrice appears in high spirits after achieving major milestone

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history
The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video
Princess Anne is regarded as the most hard-working member of the British Royal Family, having the highest number of engagements

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently sparked buzz by removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Kris’ 70th birthday gallery

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears at sombre event in Windsor

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’
The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute
The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025