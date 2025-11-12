Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary is mesmerized by the lush beauty of Amazon rainforest.
During her high-profile trip to Brazil to attend COP30, the Danish Queen visited lush and diverse Amazon rainforest and also met with organizations and researchers, working to protect it.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, November 12, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a large carousel of mesmerizing photos from the Queen’s trip, showing her completely enchanted by the breathtaking beauty of the rainforest.
Dressed in a casual yet stunning attire that included a brown shirt and black pants, Queen Mary radiated charm as she explored the dense rainforest and interacted with the researchers.
“Although the Amazon is one of the world's most lush and diverse rainforests, it faces many challenges. This was the background when Her Majesty The Queen began her visit to Brazil on Tuesday with a field visit to the area around the host city of Belém for the UN climate conference COP30,” captioned the palace.
They continued, “The Queen met in the rainforest with organizations and researchers who work to protect the forest and use its resources in a way that takes into account both people and nature. Among other things, the Queen had the opportunity to see examples of agriculture and gastronomy where ingredients from the rainforest are used, while preserving the forest's valuable biodiversity.”
“Every year, the UN brings together key players to determine ambitions for global climate action, and this year's COP30 is being held in Brazil. The Queen is participating together with, among others, Minister for Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen to highlight Denmark's continued support for climate cooperation,” the statement concluded.
For those unfamiliar, Mary is the Queen of Denmark as wife of King Frederik X.