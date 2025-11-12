Royal

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate opened up about a sweet detail about her son Prince George’s interests.

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic planes.

Kate confessed about George’s interest at the National Memorial Arboretum, where she was heading national commemorations for Armistice Day.

She joined veterans, service members, and families for the national two-minute silence before laying a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers.

After the memorial, she chatted with RAF veteran Geoffrey Spencer, revealing that Prince George is a “big fan” of Lancaster Bombers and enjoys building AirFix models of them.

The mother-of-three said, “George very much likes making the AirFix models. He is a big fan of the Lancaster Bomber, so he knows more about aircraft than I do.”

She attended the events to highlight her longstanding support for military communications and to emphasize the importance she places on honoring the sacrifices and resilience of the Armed Forces.

After the ceremony, Kate greeted members of the crowd, including 72-year-old Josephine Bradburn, who had just celebrated her birthday.

During the ceremony, a poem titled A Sonnet For Us All, written by Arju Maunlpillai, Poet in Residence at the National Memorial Arboretum, was read to celebrate the bonds formed through service.

