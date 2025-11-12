Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice is celebrating a major milestone as she returns to Royal life amid family crisis.
The 37-year-old niece of King Charles appeared in high spirits in her latest photo shared by Richard Branson’s daughter Holly Branson on her Instagram account.
As a co-founder of UK charity, Big Change - which focuses on systems level change by supporting innovative projects, Beatrice celebrated governments decision to make changes to the national curriculum.
Holly's Instagram post was captioned, "It's so energising and encouraging to see that many of the proposed changes and things we've been advocating for at @bigchangecharity for ten years now."
Holly went on to share, “Over the last decade, our team and our wider network of big changers been working together to champion and advocate for education that focuses on everything from oracy and confident communication to real-world life-skills (financial, entrepreneurial, media-literacy), and go beyond academic subjects so all young people can find their passion and have richer experiences."
Clad in a khaki skirt and blue button down shirt, Beatrice was all smiles posing alongside Ms Branson, her brother Sam, and his wife Isabella.
For the unversed, Princess Beatrice is a co-founder of the Big Change Charitable Trust.
Big Change was founded to support children with skills outside of the national curriculum.
This update is no less than a ray of hope in Beatrice's life who continues to reel with her dad's fall from the grace in the wake of her disgraced father's renewed scrutiny into his ties with late paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.