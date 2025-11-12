King Felipe, Queen Letizia inaugurate Spain-China Business Forum

Queen Letizia and King Felipe have inaugurated the Spain-China Business Forum during their short visit.
The inauguration event was held at the Gran Meliá Hotel, where His Majesty "thanked all the companies, both Chinese and Spanish that are participating in this forum, which reflects the dynamism of our bilateral relations and the shared desire to continue strengthening the ties between our countries."
Following the event, Felipe traveled to Chengdu International Airport, where he visited Indra's facilities at the Shuangliu Automated Control Tower.
Meanwhile, Letizia visited Wangjianglou Park, which is one of the emblematic places of culture in Chengdu.
As per Palace, “Queen Letizia's visit to the park offers a glimpse into the brilliant tradition of the many women who wrote verses in China throughout history, as well as the challenges of the literary profession for them.”
On the same day, the Spanish monarch went to the Shangri-La Hotel where he held a meeting with the secretary of the Committee of the Communist Party of China in Sichuan Province.
The royal couple ended the day by attending luncheon, hosted by Mr. Wang Xiaohui and the Governor of Sichuan Province, Shi Xiaolin.