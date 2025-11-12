Royal

Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

Princess Anne kicks off Singapore tour to mark 60 years of UK ties

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore
Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

The British royal family has shared a heartwarming message on the same day Princess Anne landed in Singapore for a two-day short trip.

On Wednesday, November 12, The Princess Royal kicked off the visit to celebrate six decades of diplomatic ties between Britain and Singapore.

The 75-year-old royal flew straight to Singapore from a four-day tour of Australia for this important Asian visit. She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Shortly after Anne landed, Palace posted a video clip of Queen Camilla and gave update on an event hosted at Clarence House.

The caption read, “Celebrating The Booker Prize 2025! The Queen hosted a reception at Clarence House for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. Congratulations to 2025 winner, David Szalay.”

It continued, “This year’s judging panel, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, included Sarah Jessica Parker, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Kiley Reid, and Chris Power. The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world and has celebrated world-class talent for over 55 years.”

Notably, Anne's first engagement involved a solemn ceremony at Kranji War Cemetery, where she serves as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

She also toured HMS Spey, the Royal Navy patrol vessel currently deployed in the region.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden

Princess Anne receives touching tribute at Singapore's Orchid Garden
The Princess Royal arrived in Singapore for two-day business trip earlier this week

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’

King Charles’ relative makes shocking claim about Royal life: ‘form of torture’
Royal Family member admits a 'life with that much scrutiny' is unhealthy amid Andrew controversy

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone

Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone
The former Duke of York faces fresh blow in aftermath of his series of Royal scandals

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover

King Charles steals show on stunning Magazine cover
King Charles graces magazine cover after hosting reception at Windsor Castle

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip

Queen Mary enchanted by Amazon Forest’s breathtaking beauty during Brazil trip
The Danish Queen Consort, Mary, visits Amazon rainforest during her official trip to Brazil for COP30

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis

Princess Beatrice celebrates major win amid dad Andrew crisis
Princess Beatrice appears in high spirits after achieving major milestone

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history

Princess Kate shares touching moment about Prince George’s interest in WWII history
The Princess of Wales revealed that Prince George has become a big fan of one of the UK’s most iconic creation

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video

King Charles honours Princess Anne’s dedication to duties with special video
Princess Anne is regarded as the most hard-working member of the British Royal Family, having the highest number of engagements

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post

Real reason Harry, Meghan’s snaps were wiped from Kris Jenner's birthday post
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner recently sparked buzz by removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s photos from Kris’ 70th birthday gallery

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony

King Charles, Queen Camilla overcome with emotion at solemn ceremony
The British Monarch and the Queen Consort of Britain were moved to tears at sombre event in Windsor

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’

Prince William surprises Robert Irwin with special message on ‘DWTS’
The Prince of Wales showed his support to wildlife presenters on 'Dancing with the Stars' Australia

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute

Meghan Markle posts Prince Harry’s iconic military moment in Veterans Day tribute
The Duchess of Sussex pays a heartfelt tribute to veterans on Remembrance Day 2025