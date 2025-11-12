Royal Family shares heartfelt message as Princess Anne lands in Singapore

The British royal family has shared a heartwarming message on the same day Princess Anne landed in Singapore for a two-day short trip.
On Wednesday, November 12, The Princess Royal kicked off the visit to celebrate six decades of diplomatic ties between Britain and Singapore.
The 75-year-old royal flew straight to Singapore from a four-day tour of Australia for this important Asian visit. She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Shortly after Anne landed, Palace posted a video clip of Queen Camilla and gave update on an event hosted at Clarence House.
The caption read, “Celebrating The Booker Prize 2025! The Queen hosted a reception at Clarence House for this year’s shortlisted authors, judges and supporters of the prize. Congratulations to 2025 winner, David Szalay.”
It continued, “This year’s judging panel, chaired by 1993 Booker Prize winner Roddy Doyle, included Sarah Jessica Parker, Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀, Kiley Reid, and Chris Power. The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world and has celebrated world-class talent for over 55 years.”
Notably, Anne's first engagement involved a solemn ceremony at Kranji War Cemetery, where she serves as President of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.
She also toured HMS Spey, the Royal Navy patrol vessel currently deployed in the region.