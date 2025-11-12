Andrew Mountbatten takes tough decision after Beatrice's big milestone  

Andrew Mountbatten has taken a bold decision regarding his controversial charity foundation in the aftermath of his series of Royal scandals.
On Tuesday, November 11, the former Duke of York submitted his request to dissolve his Pitch@Palace Global Limited foundation, which he established in 2014.
Andrew’s charity organization came under harsh media scrutiny after its founding partner, Yang Tengbo, was identified as an alleged spy back in December 2024.
In the 64-year-old British Royal Family member's request, he indicated that the company needed to be shut down as the foundation had failed to produce the outcome after Andrew's withdrawal from public duties in 2019.
For those unaware, the father of two was stripped of his senior Royal duties by his late mother and Queen Elizabeth II after his sensational BBC Newsnight interview, in which he revealed his relationship with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
Further controversy emerged when Yang Tengbo, founding partner of Pitch@Palace China and reportedly a close associate of Andrew, was identified as an alleged spy and subsequently banned from entering the UK by the Home Office.
This decision of Andrew Mountbatten comes a shortly after his eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, received major career milestone.
On Wednesday, November 12, the beloved niece of King Charles III decided to present herself as Beatrice York in her company website, BY-EQ, and her LinkedIn profile.
It signals her desire to establish credibility as a businesswoman in her own right, rather than relying on her royal lineage, despite her father's disgraced scandals.