King Willem opens Noordeinde Palace for meaningful meeting with key leaders 

King Willem has warmly welcomed the key leaders at Noordeinde Palace after celebrating hidden stars with his wife Queen Máxima.
The Netherlands monarch took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 12, to share the update on his recent meeting with foreign ambassadors.
"The King welcomes foreign ambassadors to the Noordeinde Palace who are officially appointed as representatives of their country in the Netherlands by offering their credentials," King Willem-Alexander’s office stated in the caption.
During the prestigious Royal event, His Majesty was not accompanied by his wife, Queen Máxima, with whom he welcomed visitors whose achievements have made waves across the Dutch nation.
According to media reports, on November 7, the Dutch Royals invited the country’s brightest minds and the most inspiring talents.
At the time, the Noordeinde Palace shared the statement on behalf of Their Majesties, saying, "King William-Alexander and Queen Máxima receive winners today! From the best beer sommelier in the world to the teacher of the year, a group of 27 excellent students will be offered lunch at Paleis Noordeinde."
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima last attended the event last week; however, Her Majesty’s absence on today’s occasion remains unknown.