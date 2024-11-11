Jennifer Aniston fears losing Matt LeBlanc just like Matthew Perry?

Entertainment

Matt LeBlanc has been ‘deeply devastated’ after ‘Friends’ costar Matthew Perry’s tragic death

  by Web Desk
  November 11, 2024
Jennifer Aniston has been deeply concerned about “devastated” Matt LeBlanc after Matthew Perry’s demise.

Perry, who played the iconic role of Chandler Bing in NBC hit sitcom Friends for 10 years and then in Friends Reunion, tragically passed away at his Los Angeles home at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, due to “acute effects of ketamine.”

After the news of his death broke, LeBlanc was the first one to reach at his LA residence.

As per some sources, LeBlanc, who portrayed the carefree Joey Tribbiani in Friends and shared close bond of friendship with the Fools Rush in actor, was “deeply devastated” by Perry’s death.

Since then, the actor has been isolating himself and has been in a disheveled appearance, making the other four friends, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer, worried about him.

As per some recent reports, The Morning Show actress and Cox as they fear losing Matt LeBlanc and are keeping regular checks on the actor as he is turning reclusive to avoid Matthew Perry’s fate.

"Watching Matt struggle has been extremely difficult for Jen. She's been spending a lot of time with Matt at his home in Pacific Palisades - cooking for him, or just hanging out and watching movies, or sitting and chatting,” told a source to Heat Magazine.

It has also been reported that Jennifer Aniston, who cherished the holiday season, and used to meet Perry every holiday, has her grief renewed “all over again” as she still mourns the loss of her beloved pal a year after his tragic demise.

The actress is leaning on her Friends costars during this sorrowful time.

