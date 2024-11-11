Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian shares teen age son Mason with her ex Scott Disick

  • November 11, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian teenage son Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick made a surprising move after his mom marks her and Travis Barker's son Rocky's 1st birthday.

Mason who has been on a social media hiatus since past so so many months, made a surprising yet low key appearance on his Instagram stories this weekend.

He shared a photo of him with his friend from what appeared to be a parking garage.

Although Mason wasn't facing the camera, he looked dapper in an all black outfit based on cargo pants with matching hoodie.

This delightful update from Kourtney's eldest son among three kids she has with the American socialite comes a few days after she celebrated son Rocky's Disney-themed birthday.

Mason debuted on Instagram in May with a photo of him relaxing on a terrace surrounded by lush greenery, clad in an Off-White black tee and sporting a cap that concealed his face. 

The moody snapshot was set to Future's track Type [Expletive].

Although, he had the comments underneath her post disabled his aunts Kim and Khloé Kardashian were first to express their excitement as the SKIMS founder noted, "You're really on Instagram," with a tearful emoji.

While Khloé added, "I can't believe this is happening."

Mason Disick is only following his parents Kourtney and Scott, as well as his uncle Rob, aunts Kim, Khloé, and Kendall and Kylie Kenner and grandmother Kris Jenner.

Taylor Swift makes BOLD move to show Travis Kelce is her first priority
Jennifer Aniston fears losing Matt LeBlanc just like Matthew Perry?
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to first-ever MTV EMA victory
MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, Tyla steal show with multiple accolades
Rita Ora pays touching tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs 2024
Sabrina Carpenter drops first post after multiple Grammy nominations
Taylor Swift cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Broncos game with parents
Inside Leonardo DiCaprio star-studded 50th Birthday bash: Brad Pitt, Katy Perry, others
Ariana Grande's boyfriend Ethan Slater breaks silence on 'difficult' relationship with her
Top 5 highly-anticipated movies hitting theaters this November
Coldplay's Chris Martin halts Sydney concert for THIS reason
BTS Jimin's sets sight on Harry Styles' title with MAJOR milestone