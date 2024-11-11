Hamza Ali Abbasi makes shocking confession about spiritual journey

Hamza Ali Abbasi has opened up about his journey to spirituality in a recent interview.
The Pyaray Afzal star appeared at a podcast where he shared his religious views and major practices.
“I do not consider myself a born Muslim as I chose Islam finally after studying all religions. Yes I was born into a Muslim family and I was a Muslim my default. The life I am living now is of my own choosing,” the Alif actor openly revealed.
He added, “My journey of religious transformation is boring. It is not that I went through any big event but I questioned everything around me and wanted to know how the world is working.”
“All these questions took me through a journey and I have become what I am today,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star stated.
It is pertinent to mention that the Legends of Maula Jatt actor was on a long hiatus as he was studying Islam.
On the work front, he recently made a television comeback with the drama Jaan e Jahan on ARY Digital.
He will next essay the role of Baatish in Green TV’s upcoming drama titled Faraar.