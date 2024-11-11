Trending

Hamza Ali Abbasi makes shocking confession about spiritual journey

Ace actor Hamza Ali Abbasi breaks silence on his journey to spirituality and religion

  by Web Desk
  November 11, 2024
Hamza Ali Abbasi has opened up about his journey to spirituality in a recent interview.

The Pyaray Afzal star appeared at a podcast where he shared his religious views and major practices.

“I do not consider myself a born Muslim as I chose Islam finally after studying all religions. Yes I was born into a Muslim family and I was a Muslim my default. The life I am living now is of my own choosing,” the Alif actor openly revealed.

He added, “My journey of religious transformation is boring. It is not that I went through any big event but I questioned everything around me and wanted to know how the world is working.”

“All these questions took me through a journey and I have become what I am today,” the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Legends of Maula Jatt actor was on a long hiatus as he was studying Islam.

On the work front, he recently made a television comeback with the drama Jaan e Jahan on ARY Digital.

He will next essay the role of Baatish in Green TV’s upcoming drama titled Faraar. 



