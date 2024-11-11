World

Elephant stuns visitors with 'remarkable' showering skills: Watch

German zoo elephant who can take a shower with a hose is dubbed the ‘queen of showering’

  • by Web Desk
  • November 11, 2024


An Asian elephant in the German zoo has stunned scientists and visitors with its master showering skills without training.

According to Independent, the scientist has dubbed the elephant who was filmed demonstrating the “remarkable skill” of washing itself with a hose as the “queen of showering.”

The elephant named Mary at Berlin Zoo uses her trunk to hold a hose and wash her body properly and methodically. She makes sure to clean her whole body by lifting up her limbs and moving the water hose from left to right, which researchers called “sophisticated behavior.”

Moreover, Lena Kaufmann from Humboldt University who filmed Mary taking a shower said, “Elephants spray themselves with water, mud, or dust all the time, and it’s been shown before that over 80% of observed tool-use behaviors in elephants are actually body care-related.”

Kaufman explained, “Mary’s very skillful behavior with this water hose made us think that maybe elephants have somewhat (an) intuitive understanding of hoses, potentially due to the similarities with their own trunks.”

Furthermore, researchers believe that the water hose is an “exceptionally complex tool” because it is flexible and has moments because of flowing water, but Mary used it smartly and was able to adapt her technique based on the type of hose.

Hamza Ali Abbasi makes shocking confession about spiritual journey

Hamza Ali Abbasi makes shocking confession about spiritual journey
Taylor Swift makes BOLD move to show Travis Kelce is her first priority

Taylor Swift makes BOLD move to show Travis Kelce is her first priority
Elephant stuns visitors with 'remarkable' showering skills: Watch

Elephant stuns visitors with 'remarkable' showering skills: Watch
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday

World News

Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Trump Urges Putin to de-escalate Ukraine war in first post-election call, report
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Cuba hit by strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake after recent hurricanes
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Bitcoin hits record high following Donald Trump’s election victory
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Discover 5 amazing animals that live without sleep
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Buz Stop Boys: Ghana's youth unite to make country clean
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
New York welcomes 2024 holiday season with stunning Christmas tree
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy mystery solved through modern scans
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Thousands rally against Spanish authorities amid deadly floods
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Exotic gemstone that shine brighter than diamonds: Find out
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Trump’s second term in White House: Potential contenders of his top team
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Joe Biden to host Donald Trump at White House for traditional post-election meeting
Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason makes big move after half-brother Rocky's birthday
Saudi Arabia on track to build world’s largest building by 2030