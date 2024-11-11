Liam Payne's 'drug dealer' breaks silence with new details amid investigation 

Liam Payne’s accused drug dealer, who is also the Argentinian hotel waiter, has stepped forward to share the new details regarding the drug supply to the singer before his tragic death.
While conversing at Argentinian TV on Saturday, Braian Nahuel Paiz, who was identified in an ongoing prosecution probe, confessed about his two hotel meetings before the One Direction alum death and also admitted taking drugs with him, however he claimed that he never took money from Payne.
He revealed, “I never supplied Liam with drugs,” adding, “Liam's first contact with me was at my place of work.”
The hotel staff member continued, “We swapped details and saw each other later that night. It was all normal. He came down from his hotel room to fetch me because I had got lost.”
He named the hotel where they first met was, “Hyatt in Palermo”, he added, “We got together there and he showed me some of the music he was going to bring out.”
“I've heard people saying he was taking drugs but the truth is that when he got to the restaurant where I was working he was already under the effects of drugs and he didn't actually eat anything,” he mentioned.
Paiz stated, “There was a moment when he approached me and asked me for my contact details. I gave him an Instagram and afterwards he sent me messages because he wanted to take drugs although he had already consumed narcotics.,” adding, “It was October 2. While I was in his room we had some whisky shots.”
The waiter shared the details of his second meeting that was on October 13 at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel, three days before Liam's death.
“We spent the night together, we consumed drugs because the truth is that something intimate happened,” he said, adding, “He wasn't aggressive at all, he behaved really well with me, he was really sweet. He asked me if I was okay.”
Paiz shared, “I've got all the messages where we arranged that second meeting. I haven't erased anything.”
He claimed, “We took drugs together but I never took drugs to him or accepted any money.”
To note, Paiz confession came after the Argentina Police charged two hotel waiters and one close friend for involvement in Payne’s death.