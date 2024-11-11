Prince William garners praises for 'relaxed' appearance with Kate Middleton

Prince William has seemingly kicked off a more relaxed and peaceful journey with wife Kate Middleton after a tumultuous year.
Following Princess Kate and father King Charles cancer diagnosis in the beginning of 2024, William had been through a rough patch.
However, his latest appearances are being widely praised by the royal experts, who think the Prince of Wales had his own "Superbowl moment" in South Africa, where he candidly confessed about going through a "brutal year" and his most recent one with Princess Kate at Cenotaph for Remembrance Sunday on November 10, 2024.
In this week’s episode of The Sun’s Royal Exclusive royal correspondent Sarah Hewson noted, "We’re seeing William at the most relaxed we’ve seen him all year."
“He talked about his love for the continent of Africa, said it was where he went to seek comfort as a teenager, it was where he went to propose to his wife, it’s also where the idea for the Earthshot Prize was born," she added.
Sarah went on to explain, “We’ve seen him relax. This is what they describe as his ‘Superbowl moment’ - the Earthshot Prize awards."
“He was talking about the children, he was talking about Catherine, he seemed to be much more at peace after an extremely difficult year," she concluded.
This analysis come after Prince William's most recent appearance with Princess Kate, who marked her first major royal engagement on Sunday, after completing chemotherapy in September.