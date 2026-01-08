Prince William, Kate Middleton celebrate new family addition amid winter break

Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

Kate Middleton and Prince William secretly welcome new family member weeks before Andrew's eviction

  • By Riba Shaikh
Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly welcomed a new member to their family amid winter break.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - who have been on a intimate family break have secretly welcomed a new pet.

As reported by various outlets, the family of five was recently spotted with two dogs just months after they kept one of the litters from their cocker spaniel, Orla - who welcomed four puppies last year.

The future king and queen officially confirmed the arrival of Orla's litter with a photo released on Prince of Wales' birthday on June 21, 2025.

The photo which showed William sitting on the grass with three puppies around his lap, was captioned, "Love C, G, C, L, Orla and the puppies!"

At the time, Daily Mail's senior correspondent Rebecca English revealed that William and Catherine are planning to keep one of the dogs.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed Orla to the family in 2020, a gift from Kate's brother, James Middleton, after his dog Luna welcomed a litter of six puppies.

