Meghan Markle rep reacts after As Ever website glitch unveils sensitive info

A well-placed source close to Meghan Markle has broken their silence as her lifestyle brand's website revealed sensitive info after facing a technical glitch.
Earlier this week, an internet detective exploited As Ever's website glitch, which revealed a whopping number of unsold jam jars in her inventory.
The glitch showed a total of 137,465 units of Meghan's Signature Fruit Spread Box, leaving many Reddit users thinking that it is a sign of flagging sales.
However, an insider close to The Duchess of Sussex exclusively told Daily Mail "I think it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf."
"Meghan inadvertently revealed that one million jars were ordered for that one product, and has only 130,000 left," they added.
The Reddit user InfiniteSky55, who exploited the glitch claimed that they were exposed to the real stocks after trying to add an abnormally large number of items to their cart on the website.
They claimed that they tried to add 200,000 of each item to their shopping basket on As Ever, which automatically revealed there were more than 572,000 lifestyle items such as spreads and teas for sale, and over 77,000 bottles of wine for sale.