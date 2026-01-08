Buckingham Palace issues Queen Camilla's statement to support 'urgent' cause

Queen Camilla has shared a meaningful to emphasis on the mission of one of her charities working for a cause close to her heart.
On Thursday, January 8, King Charles' wife opened up about the work her charity, The Queen's Reading Room has been doing over the years to advocate for literacy.
Camilla - who founded the charity in 2021 during the lockdown amid COVID-19 in her statement to Press Association noted, "Five years ago, I founded a book club in lockdown, in the hope that others might derive as much enjoyment from good literature as I do."
She continued, "Since those humble beginnings, that book club has grown into a global charity, supporting a community of book lovers, united by a shared belief in the power of reading."
"I am so proud of what my charity has achieved, reaching millions of people, staging remarkable events and partnering with incredible organisations to bring books to people who need them most," the 78-year-old added.
Camilla further noted that, "Its groundbreaking research has confirmed what many of us always felt: reading truly changes how we perceive, how we think and how we connect."
"At a time when global reading rates are at their very lowest, my charity's mission feels more urgent than ever. Books do make life better, and this is only the beginning," she added.
As per Hello!, this year for her birthday, The Queen's Reading Room’s motto is "Make Room for Reading", to encourage people to take out five minutes to read.