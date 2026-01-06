Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
Royal

King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

Andrew Mountbatten could seek exile abroad instead of moving to Sandringham estate, royal expert

  • By Riba Shaikh
King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Charles' disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is likely to live UK as Royal Lodge eviction looms.

The former Duke of York - who lost all his Royal titles last year in November amid investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, could seek exile in a Middle Eastern country instead of moving to a private estate in Sandringham.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson - whose new book Windsor Legacy has been released on Tuesday, January 6, suggested that Andrew - who has been ordered to leave Royal Lodge might move to Bahrain instead of opting for a private Sandringham estate owned by the monarch.

“The King saw the King of Bahrain the other day. One never knows — it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this," Jobson said.

The expert explained that Middle East move would not be unusual, citing Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I, who has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2020 following his retreat from public life over financial scandals.

"Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East. Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young," he added.

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration
Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family

Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture
King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event

King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event
King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle

King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle
King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon

King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon
Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears
Kate Middleton gets strategic tip as clash with Queen Camilla hits new peak

Kate Middleton gets strategic tip as clash with Queen Camilla hits new peak
Prince Harry looks forward to King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry looks forward to King Charles reunion with Archie, Lilibet
King Charles, Queen Camilla express profound sadness over big loss

King Charles, Queen Camilla express profound sadness over big loss
King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance of 2026

King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance of 2026

Popular News

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
9 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

58 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
37 minutes ago