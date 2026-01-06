King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Charles' disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is likely to live UK as Royal Lodge eviction looms.
The former Duke of York - who lost all his Royal titles last year in November amid investigation into his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, could seek exile in a Middle Eastern country instead of moving to a private estate in Sandringham.
Royal biographer Robert Jobson - whose new book Windsor Legacy has been released on Tuesday, January 6, suggested that Andrew - who has been ordered to leave Royal Lodge might move to Bahrain instead of opting for a private Sandringham estate owned by the monarch.
“The King saw the King of Bahrain the other day. One never knows — it could be a place where Andrew gets the recognition of being the second son of Queen Elizabeth, rather than this," Jobson said.
The expert explained that Middle East move would not be unusual, citing Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I, who has lived in Abu Dhabi since 2020 following his retreat from public life over financial scandals.
"Other disgraced people have gone to the Middle East. Andrew did a lot of business in Bahrain, and he’s still relatively young," he added.