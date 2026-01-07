Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' surprise move for his stately home 

King Charles III has revealed his next move to develop a new business venture with a meaningful purpose.
On Wednesday, January 7th, the Daily Mail reported that His Majesty has been planning to transition his Highgrove House, called Dumfries in Gloucestershire, England, into a lavish wedding venue for high-end events.
The 77-year-old British monarch has been working on the project for a few years at the House, also known as The King’s Hall, which aims to provide a luxury space at the King’s charity headquarters in Ayrshire.
According to the details of his new project, Queen Camilla's husband will replace a single-storey 430sqm extension of a public hall with a marquee space known as the Pavilion.
The aim is to meet increasing demand for five-star events and bring more employment and education opportunities to the area.
Notably, General Manager of Dumfries House for The King's Foundation, Evan Samson, added that the new area will open doors to be able to entertain more types of events.
"Our ambition is for The King’s Hall to become the go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events for a national and international market," the General Manager said.
King Charles' new business is set to open in Summer 2027 after the completion of construction, which will cater to events of up to 200 guests.