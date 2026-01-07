Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
Royal

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' surprise move for his stately home

King Charles III set to open Royal doors to the public for a heartfelt cause

  • By Fatima Hassan
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles surprise move for his stately home
Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles' surprise move for his stately home 

King Charles III has revealed his next move to develop a new business venture with a meaningful purpose. 

On Wednesday, January 7th, the Daily Mail reported that His Majesty has been planning to transition his Highgrove House, called Dumfries in Gloucestershire, England, into a lavish wedding venue for high-end events.

The 77-year-old British monarch has been working on the project for a few years at the House, also known as The King’s Hall, which aims to provide a luxury space at the King’s charity headquarters in Ayrshire.

According to the details of his new project, Queen Camilla's husband will replace a single-storey 430sqm extension of a public hall with a marquee space known as the Pavilion.

The aim is to meet increasing demand for five-star events and bring more employment and education opportunities to the area.

Notably, General Manager of Dumfries House for The King's Foundation, Evan Samson, added that the new area will open doors to be able to entertain more types of events.

"Our ambition is for The King’s Hall to become the go-to venue for high-end, luxury weddings and private events for a national and international market," the General Manager said.

King Charles' new business is set to open in Summer 2027 after the completion of construction, which will cater to events of up to 200 guests.

Prince William puts line of succession at risk as he breaches strict Royal protocol

Prince William puts line of succession at risk as he breaches strict Royal protocol
Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?

Kate Middleton to accompany Prince William on expected US trip?

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 27th anniversary of special royal announcement

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 27th anniversary of special royal announcement
King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Charles could settle Andrew out of UK instead of Sandringham: New report

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration

King Felipe honors daughter Princess Leonor at Military Easter celebration
Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family

Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture

Meghan Markle's As Ever brand faces setback ahead of new venture
King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event

King Charles to sign major approval in summer for huge global event
King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle

King Charles breaks cover after relieving turn in Harry's UK security battle
King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon

King Charles issues new guideline for Meghan as Harry plans UK return soon
Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Andrew to face ‘homelessness’ for short period as Royal Lodge eviction nears

Popular News

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten
an hour ago
Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

Georgia Mega Million winner claims historic $983M jackpot

7 minutes ago
Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh

an hour ago